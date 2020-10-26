Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $111,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 381.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,450,000 after acquiring an additional 356,163 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $283.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

