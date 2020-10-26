Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1,127.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 38.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after acquiring an additional 51,558 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,245,000 after buying an additional 257,436 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 745.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 30.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,857,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH opened at $226.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.44. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $228.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 9,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $2,025,948.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,576,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.