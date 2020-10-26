Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 94.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Woodward by 109.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Woodward by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

WWD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

WWD opened at $86.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

In related news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $980,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $12,449,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,532.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,924 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,416. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.