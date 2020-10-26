Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 24.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. BTIG Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.85.

In other news, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $42,807.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,616.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $319,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,258.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,234 shares of company stock worth $3,332,977 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $179.24 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $191.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.82 and its 200 day moving average is $129.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

