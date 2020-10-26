Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD opened at $46.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.589 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TD. CIBC began coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

