Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 724 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $60.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.