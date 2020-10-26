Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1,206.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $369,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,357 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $3,274,743 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $41.29 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

