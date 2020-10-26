Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,663,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,755,000 after buying an additional 46,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,897,000 after buying an additional 53,512 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Stifel Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,686,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,991,000 after acquiring an additional 139,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,665,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,017,000 after acquiring an additional 277,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,218,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $62.53 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $229,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,303.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

