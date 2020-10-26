Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 89 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $302.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,888.07 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.35 and a 200-day moving average of $302.43. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.38.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.