Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 227 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 319,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64,444 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AOA opened at $59.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.