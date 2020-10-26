Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $129.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.16. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.31.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

