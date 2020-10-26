Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,121 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $15.40 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

