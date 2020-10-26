Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Holdings Trimmed by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,046,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after acquiring an additional 49,594 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 86,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $365,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $865,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,336.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,493. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 17.34. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

