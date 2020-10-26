Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 245,202 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,202 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp comprises 3.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of East West Bancorp worth $11,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,068.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29,452 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

