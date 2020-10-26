GrubHub (GRUB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. On average, analysts expect GrubHub to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $79.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.68. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $85.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $32,656.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $80,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,482.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,776 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

