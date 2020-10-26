Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CAO Pamela B. Burke Sells 11,314 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $471,906.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,364 shares in the company, valued at $849,382.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GO stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 111,707 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,668,000 after buying an additional 473,431 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

