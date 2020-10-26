Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $16.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Green Plains alerts:

In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,438.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Walter S. Cronin sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $191,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $421,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Green Plains by 13.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Green Plains by 5.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $576.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $417.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.