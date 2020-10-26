GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) versus ImageWorks (NASDAQ:IWKS) Critical Comparison

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) and ImageWorks (OTCMKTS:IWKS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoPro and ImageWorks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoPro $1.19 billion 0.90 -$14.64 million $0.02 341.00 ImageWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ImageWorks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoPro.

Profitability

This table compares GoPro and ImageWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoPro -10.24% -38.72% -9.83% ImageWorks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GoPro and ImageWorks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoPro 2 2 1 0 1.80 ImageWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoPro currently has a consensus price target of $4.58, suggesting a potential downside of 32.92%. Given GoPro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GoPro is more favorable than ImageWorks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.7% of GoPro shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of GoPro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of ImageWorks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

GoPro has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImageWorks has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GoPro beats ImageWorks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience. It also offers mounts and accessories comprising equipment-based mounts consisting of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and tripod mounts that enable consumers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, chest harnesses, and head straps; and colored camera sleeves, spare batteries, dive filters, and charging accessories and cables. GoPro, Inc. markets and sells its products through retailers and distributors, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as Woodman Labs, Inc. and changed its name to GoPro, Inc. in February 2014. GoPro, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About ImageWorks

ImageWorks Corporation provides imaging solutions to the dental health professionals. It offers panoramic and 3D imaging products, intraoral X-rays, and digital sensors, as well as dental imaging software. The company was formerly known as AFP Imaging Corporation and changed its name to ImageWorks Corporation in June 2010. Imageworks Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

