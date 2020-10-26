Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR) Shares Gap Up to $0.05

Global Brokerage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLBR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.05, but opened at $0.06. Global Brokerage shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 31,110 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

About Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR)

Global Brokerage, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contracts for difference trading, spread betting, and related services to retail and institutional customers worldwide. Its proprietary trading platform presents its FX customers with the price quotations on various currency pairs from a number of global banks, financial institutions, and market makers.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Global Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.