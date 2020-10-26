Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GBNXF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $16.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $573.14 million during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 22.63%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

