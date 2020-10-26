Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 75,283 Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,372,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,283 shares during the period. Opera makes up 1.7% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 0.05% of Opera worth $58,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Opera by 22.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Opera by 58.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Opera during the second quarter worth about $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Opera during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Opera during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

OPRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Opera from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Opera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.33. Opera Limited has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $12.18.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. Opera had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Opera Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

