Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 45,300 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,772,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America makes up 1.3% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 2.62% of Liberty Latin America worth $43,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 25.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.49. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $19.91.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Balan Nair bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,265.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,756.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,400. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

