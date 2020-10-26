Genesis Investment Management LLP Has $6.82 Million Holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Genesis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,273,758 shares during the period. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L comprises approximately 0.2% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,243,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,923,000 after buying an additional 2,015,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,637,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,845,000 after buying an additional 217,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,469,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,029,000 after buying an additional 1,989,624 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,707,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,596,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,013,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,718,000 after buying an additional 97,987 shares in the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

NYSE AMX opened at $12.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This is a boost from America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

