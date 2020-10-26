Genesis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,385,387 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 558,672 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 5.0% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.44% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $172,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $30,983.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,351. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,959 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wedbush raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.05. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

