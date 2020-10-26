General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 758.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 714.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 377.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $54,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $36.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.