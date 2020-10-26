General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Increased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,877.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,280,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 231,885 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,864,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,301,000 after purchasing an additional 958,460 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM opened at $36.83 on Monday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

