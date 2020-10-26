General Dynamics (GD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. General Dynamics has set its FY20 guidance at $11.00-11.10 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 11.00-11.10 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GD stock opened at $140.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

