Gateway Advisory LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,601,145,000 after purchasing an additional 183,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $283.00 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.81. The company has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.