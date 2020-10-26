Gateway Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,949 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.76.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

