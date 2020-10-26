Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,785.00

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,785 ($23.32) and last traded at GBX 1,783.90 ($23.31), with a volume of 75779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,725 ($22.54).

Several analysts have issued reports on GAMA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) from GBX 1,280 ($16.72) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) to an “add” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,562 ($20.41) in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,623.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,440.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 45.08.

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 23.50 ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 23.60 ($0.31) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gamma Communications plc will post 1989.9998482 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L)’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,656 ($21.64), for a total value of £1,457,280 ($1,903,945.65).

About Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

