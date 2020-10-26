Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Hits New 12-Month High at $11,020.00

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as £110.20 ($143.98) and last traded at £109.80 ($143.45), with a volume of 16527 shares. The stock had previously closed at £108 ($141.10).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective (up previously from GBX 8,000 ($104.52)) on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,998.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,109.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.46%.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider John Richard Alistair Brewis bought 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,270 ($121.11) per share, with a total value of £19,837.80 ($25,918.21).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.