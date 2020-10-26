Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Hits New 12-Month High at $11,020.00

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as £110.20 ($143.98) and last traded at £109.80 ($143.45), with a volume of 16527 shares. The stock had previously closed at £108 ($141.10).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price (up previously from GBX 8,000 ($104.52)) on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,998.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,109.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.46%.

In related news, insider John Richard Alistair Brewis acquired 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9,270 ($121.11) per share, for a total transaction of £19,837.80 ($25,918.21).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

