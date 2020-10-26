Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

