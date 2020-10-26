Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.62.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $117.80 on Friday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $126.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,178.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.12.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $610,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $2,115,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,815,746.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Freshpet by 115.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Freshpet by 173.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Freshpet by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

