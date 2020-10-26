Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $2,462,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,382 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,721 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $1,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

