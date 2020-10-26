Franklin Resources (BEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE BEN opened at $23.22 on Monday. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.