Franklin Electric (FELE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.75-1.90 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Franklin Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $65.16.

In other news, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $665,245.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,507.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $424,641.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,521 shares of company stock worth $1,309,107. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

