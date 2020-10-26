Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.78% of Hometrust Bancshares worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 130.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hometrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of HTBI opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $279.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.79.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Hometrust Bancshares Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, EVP Hunter Westbrook bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,972.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Tyrone Williams purchased 2,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,858.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $156,640. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

