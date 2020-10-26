Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs & Systems were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,142 shares of company stock worth $1,441,369 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $422.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Computer Programs & Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

