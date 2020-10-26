Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,277 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.85% of Silicom worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SILC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the first quarter worth $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Silicom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silicom by 8.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 76,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Silicom during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 54.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SILC stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.07. Silicom Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.05 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 4.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SILC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Silicom in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

