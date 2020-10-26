Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 135,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,757,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 413.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 195,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 18.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,333,000 after buying an additional 191,066 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,083.9% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 118,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 108,391 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 21.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after buying an additional 106,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 255,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 97,556 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $60.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $64.72.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $984.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

