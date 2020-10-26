Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 214,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Pinnacle Financial Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 31.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,792,000 after buying an additional 44,053 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 29.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,523.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $45.19 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

