Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,197,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,164.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,854,000 after purchasing an additional 604,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,939,000 after buying an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 289,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Helen of Troy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 128,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $207.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.59. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HELE. DA Davidson upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total transaction of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $42,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,780,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $1,530,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

