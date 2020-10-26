Foundry Partners LLC Sells 798 Shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.11% of International Bancshares worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in International Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $2,459,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 29.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBOC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,304,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 16.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBOC opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.29. International Bancshares Corp has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

