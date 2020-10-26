Foundry Partners LLC Sells 77,527 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,527 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Heritage Insurance worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRTG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth $2,489,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 64,333 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 83,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 73,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $11.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $311.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $136.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.43 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

