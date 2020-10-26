Foundry Partners LLC Sells 77,203 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,203 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

EBS opened at $96.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.29. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBS. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.57.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director George A. Joulwan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $744,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,548.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $883,689.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,494,405 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

