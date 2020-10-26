Foundry Partners LLC Sells 715 Shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EVO Payments worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in EVO Payments by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EVO Payments by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 83,275 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 6,915 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $193,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $56,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,252 shares of company stock worth $722,237. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $24.31 on Monday. EVO Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

