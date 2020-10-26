Foundry Partners LLC Sells 5,910 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.66% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,032,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth $873,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Shares of BHB stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.