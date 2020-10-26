Foundry Partners LLC Sells 538 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,014 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,071 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,309,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 524,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,842 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 207,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $392,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,662.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $2,578,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,335,833. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.