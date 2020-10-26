Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,802 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. FMR LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 109.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,289 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Commercial Metals by 225.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 350,990 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,777,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,623,000 after acquiring an additional 309,218 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Commercial Metals by 104.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 250,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $4,924,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE:CMC opened at $21.33 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

